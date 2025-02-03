HOMCOM Modern Coffee Table Set Square for Small Space White

Striking style, doubled with this HOMCOM nest of tables. Comes with a white boxy table and a wood-effect tray top boxy table: pair together or use separately - whether that's for keeping food and drink close by, working from, or just adding to the overall aesthetic. Both end tables are supported with their powder coated steel frames.

Separate or nest together for versatile options Sleek white finish and oak effect U-shaped legs with powder coated steel frame

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD