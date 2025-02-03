Cello C1624F 16" Full HD TV with DVD Player
|Total Usb Ports
|1
|Audio Output Mode
|Stereo
|Power Consumption Unit Of Measure
|Kilowatts
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Annual Energy Consumption Unit Of Measure
|kWh
|Size
|16"
|Speaker Type
|Dual Speaker
|Display Type
|LED
|Manufacturer Warranty Description
|1 Year Warranty Against Manufacturer Defects
|Connector Type
|HDMI
|Power Plug Type
|Type G
|Cable Length
|1.2M
|Eu Spare Part Availability Duration Unit Of Measure
|years
|Remote Control Type
|IR
|Total Hdmi Port
|1
|Item Dimension Uom
|Millimetres
|Wattage Unit Of Measure
|Watts
|Control Method
|Remote
|Accepted Voltage Frequency
|100 to 240 Volts and 50 Hertz to 60 Hertz
|Model Number
|C1624F
|Display Resolution Maximum Unit Of Measure
|MP
|Includes Remote
|Yes
|Number Of Audio Channels
|2
|Media Types
|DVD
|Safety Directive Warning
|No warning applicable
|Number Of Speakers
|2
