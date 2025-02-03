Bells Almond Oil 70ml

With natural nourishing properties, Bells Almond Oil helps to boost the vitality of skin complexion, softens and soothes rough dry skin to help maintain the glow of natural beauty. A rich source of Vitamin E. Contains nuts.

Ingredients

100% Almond Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: May contain traces of nuts May Contain: May contain traces of nuts

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)