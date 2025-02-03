Marketplace.
image 1 of Bells Calamine Lotion 200ml

Bells Calamine Lotion 200ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£3.75

£3.75/each

Sold and sent by Rexell Products Limited

Delivered by courier
Specialist Delivery:
  • For products that are big or heavy, or require age-verification
Find out more about Marketplace

Bells Calamine Lotion 200ml
Bells Calamine Lotion cools the skin by evaporation and is useful for alleviating the pain and the swelling of sunburn the cooling effect can also be used to relieve the discomfort of dermatitis or itchy skin cause by chicken pox, and it also works as a protective application for eczema and slight abrasions.

Ingredients

Calamine 15% w/v and Zinc Oxide 5% w/v, Bentonite E558, Sodium Citrate E331, Phenol, Glycerol E422 and Purified Water.

Allergy Information

Contains: Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.May Contain: Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Number of uses

30
Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here