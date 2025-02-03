Bells Calamine Lotion 200ml

Bells Calamine Lotion cools the skin by evaporation and is useful for alleviating the pain and the swelling of sunburn the cooling effect can also be used to relieve the discomfort of dermatitis or itchy skin cause by chicken pox, and it also works as a protective application for eczema and slight abrasions.

Ingredients

Calamine 15% w/v and Zinc Oxide 5% w/v, Bentonite E558, Sodium Citrate E331, Phenol, Glycerol E422 and Purified Water.

Allergy Information

Contains: Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. May Contain: Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)