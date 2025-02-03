Proraso Sensitive After Shave Balm 100ml

This alcohol-free, non greasy after shave balm is suitable for shavers with sensitive or easily irritated skin. Proraso After Shave Balm combines the hydrating properties of a balm with the calming and soothing benefits of a cream. Oatmeal and Green Tea soothes and protects inflamed, red or sensitive skin.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Glycerin, Prunus amygdalus dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Oryza sativa (Rice) Starch, Betaine, Dodecane, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopheryl Acetate, Avena sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Camellia sinensis Leaf Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see the ingredients list May Contain: Please see the ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)