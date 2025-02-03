Proraso Protective After Shave Balm 100ml

Proraso Protective After Shave Balm has been formulated to provide immediate relief and soothe skin after wet shaving. This alcohol-free nourishing after shave balm is suited to shavers who demand a close comfortable shave but have rough, dry skin requiring extra hydration.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Glycerin, Prunus amygdalus dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Oryza sativa (Rice) Starch, Dodecane, Betaine, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Menthyl Lactate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

Number of uses

30

