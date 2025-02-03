Bells Almond Oil 200ml

Environmentally damaging

yesThe skin may be sensitive to the oil. Any concerns or queries regarding any side effects this medicine has caused or could cause you can call your GP or our pharmacist. If you have any severe side effects stop use immediately and seek medical assistance as soon as possible.The skin may be sensitive to the oil. Any concerns or queries regarding any side effects this medicine has caused or could cause you can call your GP or our pharmacist. If you have any severe side effects stop use immediately and seek medical assistance as soon as possible.