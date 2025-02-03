Argan Oil Hand & Nail Cream 100ml

Moroccon argan oil is enriched with moisture and will leave your hands lusciously soft and hydrated. This richly hydrating cream will help to improve the quality of your hands and nails.

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearth-20, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Myristate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecanol, Dimethicone Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Butyrospermu Parkii (Shea Butter), Parfum, Carbomer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Sodium Hydorxide

Allergy Information

Contains: n/a May Contain: n/a

Number of uses

100

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)