Eucryl Freshmint Toothpaste, Whitening Toothpaste, Powerful Stain Remover, For Tobacco, Tea, Coffee & Wine Stains, Unique Polishing Action, 1 x 50ml

Eucryl Toothpaste fresh mint flavour 50ml will help remove stains on your teeth caused by smoking or drinking tea, coffee or red wine with regular brushing leaving your breath fresh and your teeth clean

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Silicia, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Flavour, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene. Contains Sodium Monofluorophosphate

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)