Eucryl Original Flavour Toothpowder, Tooth Whitening Powder, Powerful Stain Remover, For Tobacco, Tea, Coffee & Wine Stains, Unique Polishing Action, 1 x 50g

POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL: Eucryl's unique thorough polishing action tackles all sorts of stains including tobacco, tea, coffee, and red wine stains head on, so not a smoker Don’t worry this is still the product for you. EASY TO USE: 3 simple steps: 1. Wet head of toothbrush, 2. Dip head of toothbrush in powder, 3. Brush teeth as normal and notice the difference after your first use! No hard brushing is required to set the fine powder’s natural abrasive into action

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Aqua, Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Flavour, Sodium Saccharin, Cl 45430, Limonene.

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)