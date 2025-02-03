Ever Ready Corn & Callus Safety Trimmer

Ever Ready Corn & Callus Trimmer - Instant Relief from Corns, Removes Dry, Hard & Cracked Skin Home Pedicure Tool Easy to use, instant relief from Corns and Calluses. This device can also be used to remove dead skin, crusty rough spots and thick skinned areas on your feet. Leaves feet feeling soft: The Ever Ready Trimmer is suitable for personal and professional use, recommended by chiropodists. It can be used on dry or wet feet Refills also available

Ingredients

n/a

Allergy Information

Contains: n/a May Contain: n/a

Number of uses

10

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)