OHS Fluffy Fleece Bed Reading Cuddle Cushion, 60x45cm - Grey

Relax and unwind with this Back support pillow cushion, your perfect companion for reading in bed, watching tv, or enhancing your work-from-home experience. Complete with its generous filling and clever design, this cushion provides excellent support, promoting a more upright position and relieving stress on your back and shoulders. This cushion pillow is not limited to just your bed, and is also a great fit for most standard chairs, making it a versatile addition to your home. The cosy fabric cover creates a warm and gentle feeling, as though you're being gently hugged while you relax.

Improves posture whilst reducing back pain Versatile use from reading to working from home Practical as well as stylish

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)