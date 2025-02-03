Dapper Dan Signature Style Styling Powder 20g

Dapper Dan Signature Style Styling Powder is the ultimate tool for effortless volume and texture. This strong matte hold powder delivers a thickening, voluminous finish, ideal for modern and dynamic styles. Its unscented, weightless formula ensures natural movement while allowing for all-day restyling flexibility. Easy to apply and rinse out, it's perfect for maintaining a clean, fresh look without residue.

- Strong Matte Hold: Perfect for texture and voluminous styles - Lightweight Formula: No heavy buildup, just natural movement - Restyle Anytime: Flexible hold for easy adjustments throughout the day - Easy Wash Out: Leaves no residue or buildup behind - Unscented Formula: Enjoy styling without any added fragrance

Ingredients

Aqua, Silica Silylate, Sodium Chloride, Hydrated Silica, DMDM Hydantoin.

