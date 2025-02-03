Marketplace.
Dapper Dan Signature Style Styling Powder 20g

Dapper Dan Signature Style Styling Powder 20g
Dapper Dan Signature Style Styling Powder is the ultimate tool for effortless volume and texture. This strong matte hold powder delivers a thickening, voluminous finish, ideal for modern and dynamic styles. Its unscented, weightless formula ensures natural movement while allowing for all-day restyling flexibility. Easy to apply and rinse out, it's perfect for maintaining a clean, fresh look without residue.
- Strong Matte Hold: Perfect for texture and voluminous styles- Lightweight Formula: No heavy buildup, just natural movement- Restyle Anytime: Flexible hold for easy adjustments throughout the day- Easy Wash Out: Leaves no residue or buildup behind- Unscented Formula: Enjoy styling without any added fragrance

Ingredients

Aqua, Silica Silylate, Sodium Chloride, Hydrated Silica, DMDM Hydantoin.
