Russell Hobbs Good to Go Multicooker

The Good to Go Multi-Cooker has 8 Versatile Cooking Options and a Removable Control Panel that lets you take your pot straight to the table to serve. Once you’re done enjoying your food, you can place your pot straight into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

From roasting meat or slow cooking casseroles to making flavoursome risottos; you can cook all kinds of tasty meals effortlessly in one pot. Choose from: Sear, Roast, Sous Vide, Slow Cook, Steam, Rice, Boil and Keep Warm.

The strong, Durable*** Cast Aluminum Housing on the cooking pot is designed to withstand wear and tear, as you take it from countertop to tabletop, to dishwasher.

The Good to Go Multi-Cooker has an impressive 6.5L Capacity Pot; the perfect size to cook a tasty meal to feed the whole family.

Save 59% energy than a conventional oven** whilst you cook your meals with the Good to Go Multi-cooker that is designed to save energy whilst you cook.

The Good to Go Multi-Cooker has a Digital Program and Timer that lets you easily select your cooking setting and time.

Safely and securely transport your Good to Go Multi-Cooker to your table top to serve, using the Cool Touch Handles.

***Cooking pot has been tested on 100 cycles in the dishwasher.

** vs your conventional electric oven when cooking a whole roast chicken (Ave 1.4kg) at 190 °C