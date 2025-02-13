SHARP Tokyo Portable Digital Radio DAB/DAB+/FM - Blue

This Sharp portable digital radio is the perfect addition to any home thanks to its simple yet stylish design, easy to read display, telescopic aerial, and is available in a range of colours to match your decor, including black, white, pink and blue.

The simple front buttons and dial make this radio easy for everyone to use, allowing you to listen to and store up to 40 radio station pre-sets (20 DAB+/DAB and 20 FM stations), whilst also featuring auto tune and scan.

Additionally, this radio has Bluetooth 5.0 wireless music streaming capabilities meaning you can connect your smartphone and other devices to this radio to stream your own songs and playlists for all to hear, or use the 3.5mm headphone jack for personal listening.

Dual powering options mean that you can use this radio at home, plugged in via the included USB cable, or on the go using 4 AA batteries (not included).

This radio also features an alarm clock function which comes with a sleep and snooze timer, and the option to set your alarm sound to either radio or a buzzer sound.

This radio has the Digital Radio Tick Mark, which is a certification mark for digital radios that requires the radio to be tested and approved. The Tick Mark gives you reassurance that the radio you are buying is a future-proofed and approved product which can receive FM, DAB and DAB+ stations.