SHARP 6W DAB+ & FM Digital Radio with Bluetooth - Black

This SHARP Digital Radio is the perfect addition to any home with its modern wooden housing and is available in a range of colours, including black, grey and brown to match your home decor. The front of this radio features an easy to read LCD display and labelled buttons to ensure ease of operation. Listen to all of your favourite radio stations on this stylish DAB/DAB+ and FM radio through the 6W speaker which provides a quality sound experience. You can also wirelessly stream audio from your smartphone, tablet or any other Bluetooth enabled device, meaning you can listen to your playlists, podcasts and audiobooks on this radio. The alarm clock function comes with a sleep and snooze timer, and the option to set your alarm to either a radio or a buzzer sound, along with a telescopic aerial on the back. The DR-450 radio has the Digital Radio Tick Mark, which is a certification mark for digital radios that requires the radio to be tested and approved. The Tick Mark gives you reassurance that the radio you are buying is a future-proofed and approved product which can receive FM, DAB and DAB+ stations.

Sold by Nemesis Ltd