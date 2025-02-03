Marketplace.
SHARP DR-430(BK) Tokyo Digital Radio - Black

This SHARP Digital Radio is perfect for any home with its simple yet stylish design and comes in Midnight Black to fit in with any decor.The front of this radio features an easy to read LCD display and labelled buttons to ensure ease of operation. Listen to all of your favourite radio stations on this stylish DAB/DAB+ and FM radio through the 5W speaker which provides clear vocals and dialogue. You can also wirelessly stream audio from your smartphone, tablet or any other Bluetooth enabled device, meaning you can listen to your playlists, podcasts and audiobooks on this radio.The DR-430(BK) radio has the Digital Radio Tick Mark, which is a certification mark for digital radios that requires the radio to be tested and approved. The Tick Mark gives you reassurance that the radio you are buying is a future-proofed and approved product which can receive FM, DAB and DAB+ stations.
