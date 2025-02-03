Marketplace.
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Medium Rice Cooker

Russell Hobbs Medium Rice Cooker

The Medium Rice Cooker makes creating rice dishes effortless. Whether you’re batch cooking, or rustling up a risotto for the family - you can Make up to 6 Servings of Cooked Rice (up to 145 grams per serving). The Automatic Keep-Warm feature means you can help yourself to seconds, while the rice stays warm and ready to eat. And, once you’re done, let the dishwasher take care of everything - thanks to the Dishwasher-Safe, Removable, Non-stick Bowl and Glass Lid.With a handy Measuring Cup, you can choose the exact amount of rice you want to cook. And, once it’s ready, there’s a Spoon included for serving. To top it off, there’s also a Steamer Basket that sits perfectly in the cooking pot, so you can cook tender and flavoursome vegetables to accompany your rice.Thanks to the Built-In Lid Holder on the Medium Rice Cooker, you’ll no longer have to look for space to place your lid down when serving up your rice.
Makes up to 6 Servings of Cooked RiceAutomatic Keep-WarmSteamer Basket, Measuring Cup & Spoon included
