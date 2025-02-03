Russell Hobbs 3 Tier Food Steamer 7L Matte Black

The Russell Hobbs Compact Steamer makes for a lighter way to cook delicious meals. With three separate easy-clean, BPA-free compartments you can steam different ingredients at the same time.

Three tier cooking allows you to cook all food types in the same appliance at one time, keeping ingredients separate. Its 500ml (max fill) water reservoir means every tier benefits from just the right amount of steam. No oils or fats required.

The steamer has a separate dishwasher safe, BPA-free rice bowl so you can make fluffy rice to complement your dishes – all at the same time.

The Compact Steamer has a 60-minute timer so all you need to do is set it to steam while you do something else.

Don’t worry about leaving your steamer on. Auto shut-off will switch off the appliance automatically once the timer has finished or when all the water has been used up.

