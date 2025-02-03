Marketplace.
Russell Hobbs Classics White Breadmaker
Wake up to the delicious aroma of freshly baked bread with the Russell Hobbs Classics Breadmaker.Whatever bread type you prefer, you can make it yourself easily and quickly in the Russell Hobbs Compact Breadmaker. Choose from a range of 12 settings: Basic, French, Wholewheat, Cake, Sweet, Dough, Jam, Sandwich, Gluten-Free, Fastbake I, Fastbake II and Speciality.Select your preferred crust from three options - light, medium or dark and enjoy the perfect finishing touch to every loaf you make.Choose the size of loaf you wish to make from two options – 750g or 1kg depending on the amount of bread you need. A generous 900g capacity allows plenty of room for your dough to rise.Whether you want your bread to be ready first thing in the morning or when you return home from work, a 13-hour delay timer makes it possible. Cut-off memory function means that the baking process can easily resume where you left off, if power is cut off for less than ten minutes.You can keep your freshly made bread lovely and warm inside the bread maker for up to 1 hour. The viewing window allows you to check on your bread’s progress as it goes through the baking cycle. Thanks to the handy non-stick Baking Pan, your freshly baked loaf will lift cleanly and easily out of the pan.
12 pre-set functions3 Crust options & 2 Bread sizes (750g/1KG)13-Hour delay timer
