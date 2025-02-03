Marketplace.
Hi Brow Professional Tinting Kit - Light Brown

£21.99

Sold and sent by Lash Perfect Group

Hi Brow Professional Tinting Kit - Light Brown
For professional use. Allergy alert testing is required before all tinting treatments. The Hi Brow Professional Light Brown Tinting Kit has all the products you need to tint brows. Our high-quality tint is long lasting on the brow.

Tint: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Resorcinol, p-Phenylenediamine, m-Aminophenol, p-Aminophenol, CI 77499, CI 77491, CI 77492, Ammonia; Tint Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Sodium Salicylate, Etidronic Acid, Citric Acid.
Sold by Lash Perfect Group (THE EYELASH DESIGN COMPANY LIMITED)

