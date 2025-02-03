Metal Cleaning Caddy Basket with Compartments

•Keep cleaning products neat, organised and ready for action with this housekeeping caddy.

•With 3 compartments and a removable tray, you can grab brushes, sponges and sprays when you need them.

•Fitted with a swing handle and comfy wooden grip to help make light work of household chores.

•Just the right size to fit in most under-sink cupboards.

•This robust carbon steel cleaning basket comes with a 12-month guarantee.

A clean home is a happy home. Give it even more to smile about with this beautiful, practical cleaning product caddy from Living Nostalgia. Fill it with all your housework essentials – sprays, sponges, gloves – then store it neatly in a cupboard or utility room. When it's time for a spruce-up, grab it by its comfy swinging handle and you'll have everything you need to scrub and polish. Made of robust metal, it comes with three compartments and a removable tray for easy organisation. Hand-wash only.

Dimensions: 32.5 x 21 x 26cm