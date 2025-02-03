Marketplace.
image 1 of Penguin Stacker

Penguin Stacker

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Penguin Stacker

Introduce your little one to a world of fun and learning with our adorable wooden stacking toy. This delightful set features a series of colourful, smooth rings in soft pastel shades, topped with an adorable penguin face that adds a playful touch.

Perfectly sized for small hands, each ring encourages your child to practice grasping, stacking, and balancing, helping to develop motor skills and hand-eye coordination. 

Set includes: 1 Stacking toy

Size: 82 x 82 x 130mm.
Age: Suitable from 12 months.
Product Code: 76163
Sold by Commotion Limited

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here