Russell Hobbs Electric 3L Deep Fryer

The Russell Hobbs Digital Deep Fryer is great for families as it has a large 3.3L oil capacity and a 1.2KG food capacity, meaning you’ll always have enough room in the fryer to cook up enough tasty treats to feed all of the hungry mouths!

Complete with a digital timer that you can set each time you are cooking, keeps everything succulent, tasty and cooked to perfection

The specially designed basket ensures you can access your food easily, safely and without fuss

Designed with a super handy large observation window, you can keep check on your food whilst frying without having to open the lid

This Fryer benefits from a variable temperature control function which allows you to cook food at its optimum temperature according to the type of food you are cooking and of course, personal taste