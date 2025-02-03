Russell Hobbs Professional 3L Deep Fryer

Fry-day treats made easy! Taste, convenience and large servings are what the Russell Hobbs 19771 Deep Fryer is all about. If you’re feeding a family or entertaining friends, the large 3.2L capacity bowl allows you to cook great portions of your favourite food in a simple, convenient way.

Variable Temperature Control

This fryer benefits from a variable temperature control function which allows you to cook food at its optimum temperature according to the type of food you are cooking and of course, personal taste. The temperature control ranges from 160 - 190°C. So you know when you’re ready to cook, there are neon power and temperature ready indicator lights.

Easy To Clean

The brushed stainless steel housing and lid is a doddle to clean and will blend in with most kitchens. To make life easier, all parts of the fryer are removable for cleaning so you can spend more time enjoying your culinary treats and less time washing up.