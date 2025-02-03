Marketplace.
image 1 of Dapper Dan Shave Cream, Moisturising Formula, 100ml

Dapper Dan Shave Cream, Moisturising Formula, 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Dapper Dan Shave Cream, Moisturising Formula, 100ml
Rich in texture with a classic Sandalwood fragrance, our premium Shaving Cream can be used with or without a shaving brush, though we recommend you use a brush for the richest lather to be achieved. No added alcohol, free from parabens. Fragrance: Classic Sandalwood

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Myristic Acid, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Coumarin, Eugenol, Linalool.
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here