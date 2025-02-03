Dapper Dan Signature Style Sea Salt Spray 200ml

Dapper Dan Signature Style Sea Salt Spray delivers effortless texture, volume, and a natural matte finish. Perfect for creating relaxed beach waves or a structured style foundation, this lightweight, non-greasy spray adds body and hold without weighing hair down. Infused with a sophisticated bergamot and leather fragrance, it leaves your hair looking fresh, natural, and subtly scented. Easy to rinse out, it's a versatile essential for any grooming routine.

- Natural Texture: Creates relaxed beach waves with ease - Adds Volume and Hold: Lightweight formula for flexible styling - Matte Finish: Achieve a clean, natural look effortlessly - Easy Wash Out: Leaves no residue or buildup in hair - Elegant Fragrance: Infused with bergamot and leather scents

Ingredients

Aqua, VP/VA Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate, Panthenol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Triethanolamine, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool.

