Pastel Lilac Fridge Door Drinks Plastic Jug 1.8l

Our fridge door jug is ideal for keeping squash, juice and water cold! The slim design makes it great for storing in the fridge door and means it's easily accessible. The jug features a removable lid, pouring spout and measurement guide. Sold: Single Approx size: Height: 24cm / 9.5 in Width: 15.5cm / 6.1 in Depth: 9cm / 3.5 in Approx capacity: 1.8l / 63.4 oz Material: Plastic Food and drinks safe. Suitable for top rack of dishwasher only. Please note: Colour shade may vary from the image shown.

