Marketplace.
Pastel Lilac Fridge Door Drinks Plastic Jug 1.8l

Pastel Lilac Fridge Door Drinks Plastic Jug 1.8l

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.89

£6.89/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Pastel Lilac Fridge Door Drinks Plastic Jug 1.8l
Our fridge door jug is ideal for keeping squash, juice and water cold! The slim design makes it great for storing in the fridge door and means it's easily accessible. The jug features a removable lid, pouring spout and measurement guide.

Sold: Single
Approx size:
Height: 24cm / 9.5 in
Width: 15.5cm / 6.1 in
Depth: 9cm / 3.5 in
Approx capacity: 1.8l / 63.4 oz
Material: Plastic

Food and drinks safe.
Suitable for top rack of dishwasher only.
Please note: Colour shade may vary from the image shown.
Sold by Partyrama

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here