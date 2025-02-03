Groov-e GVCR04BK Zeus DAB/FM Clock Radio with Wireless Charging Pad & Bluetooth - Black Black

Wake up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. The Zeus Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless charger and USB charging. Listen to crystal clear DAB radio or stream audio from your mobile device.

Features: DAB/FM radio, 60 preset stations 30 DAB & 30 FM, Wireless charger 10W - charge your wireless enabled device, USB charging port 1A for charging devices (cable required), Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music playback, 6W Speaker, Dot matrix LCD display, Radio text, Clock- time and date, Dual alarm - wake up to radio or buzzer, Snooze function, Sleep timer, 12/24 hour clock, Display Dimmer, 3.5mm Aux-in, Telescopic antenna, DC Mains power (included)