Groov-e GVMA141WE Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W - White

Experience the future of charging with this Wireless Magnetic Charger. Effortlessly attach and charge your smartphone with the precision of magnetic alignment. Compatible with a wide range of smartphones*.

Fast Wireless Charging, 1 Metre Cable - Type-C, 15W Power, Compatible with MagSafe,

*please note your device must support wireless charging