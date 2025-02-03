Groov-e GVPC11BK USB 1080P Webcam Full HD - Black

A USB webcam with 1080P Full HD resolution for clear and crisp video quality. Plug-and-play to join your colleagues for virtual meetings and video calls. Includes a tripod mount to give you flexibility in positioning. Ideal for use with Teams, Zoom, Skype and other video calling software.

Features: Full HD 1080P webcam, 1920x1080 resolution, 30 frames per second, 90 degree wide angle, Automatic low light adjustment, Plug & play (no software required), Tripod mount (included), Built-in noise reduction microphone, LED indicator, 1.45M cable, Adjustable stand & foldable clip, USB connectivity