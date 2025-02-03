Marketplace.
image 1 of Groov-e GVPC11BK USB 1080P Webcam Full HD - Black

Groov-e GVPC11BK USB 1080P Webcam Full HD - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Rashmian Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Groov-e GVPC11BK USB 1080P Webcam Full HD - Black
A USB webcam with 1080P Full HD resolution for clear and crisp video quality. Plug-and-play to join your colleagues for virtual meetings and video calls. Includes a tripod mount to give you flexibility in positioning. Ideal for use with Teams, Zoom, Skype and other video calling software.Features: Full HD 1080P webcam, 1920x1080 resolution, 30 frames per second, 90 degree wide angle, Automatic low light adjustment, Plug & play (no software required), Tripod mount (included), Built-in noise reduction microphone, LED indicator, 1.45M cable, Adjustable stand & foldable clip, USB connectivity
Full HD 1080PPlug & PlayBuilt-in Noise Reduction Microphone
Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)

View all Cameras & Photography

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here