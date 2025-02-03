Marketplace.
Fed 'n' Watered Stainless Steel Non Tip Cat Dish 15cm

Fed 'n' Watered Stainless Steel Non Tip Cat Dish 15cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£5.25

£5.25/each

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Fed 'n' Watered Stainless Steel Non Tip Cat Dish 15cm
This Non Tip, Antiskid cat dish is part of our Fed 'n' Watered range of stainless steel and plastic bowls that are quite simply superb!0.30lt, 8oz, 15cm
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here