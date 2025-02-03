Marketplace.
AquaEl Hexa 60 Stand N/A

AquaEl Hexa 60 Stand N/A

No ratings yet

Write a review

Colour

This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

AquaEl Hexa 60 Stand N/A
This is 70cm tall, adding a stunning height to the Hexa aquarium, and can hold up to 90kg of weight. It features a handy shelf for storing aquatic equipment, and comes in a sleek black finish to suit any home.Key Features:Hexa 60 Stand40 x 45 x 70cmCan hold up to 90kgPerfect fit for the AquaEl Hexa 60Black finish for fitting with any decorationIncludes handy storage shelfThe AquaEl Hexa is ideal for the AquaEl Hexa 60 Aquarium, giving your tank the perfect finish.
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here