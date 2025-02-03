AquaEl Hexa 60 Stand N/A

This is 70cm tall, adding a stunning height to the Hexa aquarium, and can hold up to 90kg of weight. It features a handy shelf for storing aquatic equipment, and comes in a sleek black finish to suit any home. Key Features: Hexa 60 Stand 40 x 45 x 70cm Can hold up to 90kg Perfect fit for the AquaEl Hexa 60 Black finish for fitting with any decoration Includes handy storage shelf The AquaEl Hexa is ideal for the AquaEl Hexa 60 Aquarium, giving your tank the perfect finish.

