Webbox Cat Pouches Gravy Selection 12 x 100g

Webbox Cat Pouches Gravy Selection

A complete pet food for adult cats. With 4 irresistible flavours: Beef & Rabbit, Chicken & Turkey, Duck & Lamb, Salmon & Trout Size: 12 x 100g At Webbox we try to see the world from a pets point of view, so we can understand what they want, not just what they need. And we surely put all of our understanding, love, fun and inventiveness into everything we make. Webbox create innovative food, treats and toys that give your pets not just what they need but also what they really want so they can get more joy out of every single moment. Toys that surprise and excite, food that is drooling-worthingly tasty and of course super healthy!

Pack size: 1200g

Ingredients

Lamb & Turkey:, Meat and animal derivatives (5% lamb, 5% turkey), minerals, various sugars, Chicken & Duck:, Meat and animal derivatives (5% chicken, 5% duck), Beef & Chicken:, Meat and animal derivatives (5% beef, 5% chicken), Salmon & Trout:, Meat and animal derivatives (5% salmon, 5% trout)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)