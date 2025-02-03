Webbox Chub Roll Assorted Box Dog Food 10.8kg

Webbox Chub Roll Assorted Box

A complementary pet food for adult dogs from 12 months. The nation’s favourite complementary Pet Food. Our chub rolls are made with fresh meat with added herbs to ensure extra tastiness! Key Features: Made in the UK Made with fresh meat With added herbs For all breed sizes 1-7 years Contents: 15x Assorted Rolls 720g The chub roll recipe is made with no grain and no wheat, and made in our factory in Lancashire so we can ensure extremely high quality throughout the manufacturing process! The Chub Roll also contains added prebiotics so is perfect for dogs with sensitive tummies. As this is an assorted box of flavours, you will receive a mix of flavours from the following: Chicken, Duck, Beef or Lamb. Feeding guide: Chub rolls should be fed in equal quantity to a mixer biscuit or as a topper to a complete dry food to ensure a healthy balanced diet for your dog. Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times. Use the quantities shown as a guideline only. Please adjust the amount given to keep your dog in a lean, active condition.

Pack size: 10.8kg

Ingredients

Webbox Chub Roll – Duck Flavour, Meat and Animal Derivatives (14% Fresh Meat), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Basil (0.1%), Webbox Chub Roll – Beef Flavour, Webbox Chub Roll – Chicken Flavour, Webbox Chub Roll – Lamb Flavour, Meat and Animal Derivatives (Chicken 45%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)