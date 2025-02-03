Marketplace.
Vetark Ark-Klens - 5 Litre

Ark-Klens is a safe and efficient cleanser, disinfectant and deodoriser. At the recommended dilutions Ark-Klens is non- toxic, non-corrosive, non-staining and non-irritant, and is recommended for the routine cleansing and disinfection of animal housing (cages, hutches and vivarium), food dishes, drinking bowls and work surfaces.For general cleansing and disinfection on a routine basis use at a rate of 10ml per 5 litres (1 gallon) water. The 500ml option is ready to use.

Ingredients

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs): Effective against bacteria (E.coli, Salmonella), viruses (lipophilic and flu), and fungi., Benzalkonium Chloride: A blend of disinfectants with detergent and deodorising properties.
