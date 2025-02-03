Panzym Pancreatic Digestive Supplement Powder - 100g

Panzym powder is a porcine pancreatic enzyme supplement for dogs and cats to help with digestive problems especially enzyme deficiencies. Suitable for cats and dogs.

As Panzym comes in a powder form, it can be easily mixed with your pets normal food. If you feed your pet dry food, then a small amount of water can be added to help the powder stick to the kibble/biscuits.