Arm & Hammer Fresh Coconut Mint Toothpaste For Adult Dogs

Arm & Hammer Fresh Coconut Mint Toothpaste For Adult Dogs
The coconut oil-based formula clings to the teeth for longer, giving a long lasting clean. Coconut water is also rich in nutrients, providing essential electrolytes and helping to support a healthy skin and coat. A perfect starter kit, containing all you need to clean your dogs teeth. The 360 degree toothbrush, allows for efficient brushing and coconut mint toothpaste, delivers a long lasting and effective clean and the premium silicone finger brush acts as a massager, allowing you to deliver an extra gentle brush.

Ingredients

Coconut oil, sodium bicarbonate, beeswax, copernicia cerifera (carnauba) wax, aloe barbadensis extract, citrus grandis (grapefruit) seed extract, piper mentha piperita (peppermint) oil, sodium benzoate
