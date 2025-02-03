Dorwest Herbs Milk Thistle Tablets Liver Supplement - 100 Tablets

Natural support for the liver using whole fruit extract. High in silymarin and other active compoundsHelp maintain good liver function in your pet with our high - grade Milk Thistle Tablets for dogs and cats. The liver is the ultimate multi-tasker, involved in almost all body processes, including the production of essential proteins, immunity and nutrient storage. It is also a powerhouse when it comes to toxins, removing and neutralising harmful substances from the circulation. Our supplement naturally supports the liver, using pure milk thistle from whole fruit extract. It is high in silymarin, but also benefits from the other active compounds found in milk thistle fruits.How does Milk Thistle work?One of Milk Thistle’s major actions is as an antioxidant. Antioxidants are required to neutralise unstable molecules called ‘free radicals’ which are produced during metabolic activity – something the liver does a lot of. A liver under pressure is more vulnerable to the effects of free radicals, at a time when it is likely producing more of them.Milk Thistle also helps to maintain the stability of cell membranes of liver cells. This structure of the cell is essential to protect it against damage and prevent the infiltration of toxins and infectious agents.The body’s soldiers – the immune cells – are vitally important in fighting infectious attacks. Milk Thistle has been shown to support specific immune cells called lymphocytes.What makes Dorwest Milk Thistle Tablets different?Milk Thistle’s beneficial effects are largely down to the active compound found in the seeds and fruit called silymarin. There are however other compounds present in the fruit that also have a potential role to play in supporting the liver, and wider body. Healthy oils such as linoleic acid, flavenoids, and vitamin E are all known for their antioxidant (to neutralise free radicals) and immune supportive action and all are present in the Milk Thistle fruit.Dorwest Milk Thistle Tablets for dogs and cats contains whole fruit extract, to preserve the benefits of these other compounds, and provide consistently high levels of Silymarin, at 80%. Trusted by vets and with over 70 years of expertise behind them, Dorwest Milk Thistle Tablets for dogs and cats reliably help support pets with liver disease.Active Ingredients: Milk thistle seed extract 100mg (80% silymarin)1 tablet per 5kgs bodyweight daily, split into at least 2 amounts during the day.

