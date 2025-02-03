Marketplace.
Remend Corneal Repair Gel 3ml

Containing 0.75% Hyasent-S (modified, cross-linked HA), Remend Corneal Repair Gel can be beneficial to veterinary practices when a high concentration of HA may be needed or desired for treatment of superficial corneal ulcers.Offers convenient daily administration options (two to three times a day) for some dogs.Convenient administration encourages owner compliance and treatment continuity while simplifying pet careLubricates the corneal surface and helps maintain a moist environmentDoes not contain antibiotics or steroids and is preservative-freeAvailable in a 1x 3ml dropper bottle
