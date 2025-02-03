Marketplace.
image 1 of Virbac Enzymatic Toothpaste for Cats - Fish Flavour - 43g

Virbac Enzymatic Toothpaste for Cats - Fish Flavour - 43g

The Enzymatic Toothpaste for Cats is a fish flavoured toothpaste specially formulated for cats. It comes as a 43g tube.The enzymatic toothpaste is mildly abrasive and contains the CET Dual Enzyme System designed to inhibit plaque forming bacteria. It does not need to be rinsed away after application and is safe to swallow.Mouth odours are quickly neutralised
