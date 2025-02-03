Clinell Antimicrobial Disinfectant Hand Wipes Anti-Bacterial x 100 Sachets

Antimicrobial Hand Wipes for fast and convenient hand decontamination. Contains a unique, patented biocidal formulation to remove germs whilst remaining kind to hands. Kills from 10 seconds and effective against a wide range of micro organisms including bacteria and virus.

Box of 100 individually wrapped Antibacterial Hand Wipes

Cleans and disinfects

Proven to kill at least 99.999% of germs

Effective from 10 seconds

Dermatologically tested, containing aloe vera and moisturisers to help maintain healthy skin

Ideal for people on the move or those without access to soap and water

Box of 100 individually wrapped Antibacterial Hand Wipes.