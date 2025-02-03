Marketplace.
image 1 of Virbac Enzymatic Toothpaste Kit For Dogs & Cats Poultry Flavour

Virbac Enzymatic Toothpaste Kit For Dogs & Cats Poultry Flavour

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.99

£15.99/each

Sold and sent by Direct 4 Pet

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Virbac Enzymatic Toothpaste Kit For Dogs & Cats Poultry Flavour
Poultry-flavor Tartar Control Toothpaste, a Fingerbrush and a Toothbrush in a C.E.T. kit that is perfect to start or maintain a home dental care program. The C.E.T.® Enzymatic Toothpaste features the Dual-Enzyme System formulated for to provide a natural antibacterial action. Acts quickly to help neutralize mouth odors. The toothpaste is palatable and formulated to be safe when swallowed by the pet. The C.E.T.® Fingerbrush is an ideal beginner toothbrush to help acquaint the pet and the pet owner to the toothbrushing experience.
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here