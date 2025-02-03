Clinell 2% Chlorhexidine 70% Alcohol Skin Wipes 200 Pack

Disposable disinfection wipes that are pre-saturated with 70% alcohol and 2% Chlorhexidine. These wipes are recommended for cleaning the skin after dressing and plaster removal, especially where the dressing has caused dirt to develop.

Box of 200 individually wrapped disposable disinfection wipes containing active ingredients for use on skin

pre-saturated with 70% Alcohol and 2% chlorhexidine

Dermatologically tested and latex free

Ideal for cleaning skin after dressing or plaster removal