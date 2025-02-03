Clinell Chlorhexidine 8 Wash Cloths

Skin-friendly, one-step antimicrobial patient bathing products. Provide up to six hours of residual protection. Effective anti-microbial bathing range providing the perfect solution for pre-admission or ITU. Proven to reduce the risk of acquisition of MDROs, Clinells Chlorhexidine Bathing products improve patient cleanliness, help to limit the transfer of pathogens and provide an extra level of protection lasting up to six hours.

Full body wash - Each pack contains 8 wipes enabling each area to be effectively cleaned without wiping multiple areas with the same cloth.

Residual protection for up to six hours - Clinell Chlorhexidine Bathing Range contains 2% chlorhexidine digluconate which reduces harmful bacteria that can be found on skin whilst binding to the skin for many hours after application to provide residual protection.

Provides rapid bactericidal action - Helping to protect against a wide variety of microorganisms that cause infections.

Use hot or cold - Heat in a Clinell Warmer for a warm wash cloth or use un-warmed.

Antibacterial barrier - Unlike conventional soaps and body washes, chlorhexidine binds to act like an invisible antibacterial barrier which continues to reduce bacteria on the skin for many hours. This gives an extra level of protection during hospital stay and procedures.

Ideal for daily bathing in an ITU setting - Also ideal as a bed bath for pre-admission patients

Packet size - 19.5cm x 11cm x 1.2cm