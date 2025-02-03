G9 Alcohol Hand Disinfectant Gel 500ml

500ml Bottle of G9 Alcohol Gel Hand Disinfectant is designed for hygienic hand disinfection while on-the-go. G9 Alcohol Gel Hand Disinfectant formulated to be non-sticky with a coconut fragrance and added moisturiser to prevent dryness and skin irritation. G9 Alcohol Hand Disinfectant Gel is effective against a wide range of bacteria, spores and fungi. G9 Alcohol Hand Disinfectant Gel is effective against the following micro-organisms: MRSA, E-Coli, H1N1, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, E-hirae, S.aureus, C.diff, A.niger, Candida albicans.

500ml Bottle of G9 Hand Sanitising Gel to disinfect and refresh.

Coconut fragrance and added moisturiser to prevent dryness and skin irritation

RAPID ACTION effectiveness. Kills 99.9% of germs.

No Sticky Residue on hands or gloves

Unique formulation anti-bacterial formulation