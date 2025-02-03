Barrier Heel To Hoof Soothing Cream - 250ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Use regularly as a barrier to protect vulnerable areas from water, sharp grit and dirt. Keeps the skin supple and in peak condition without sealing or impairing the natural skin function. Rich in lanolin BP and concentrated herbal oils known to possess antibacterial, anti-fungal and soothing properties to help protect against winter related conditions, soothing sore, cracked, pink areas and helping to restore hair loss. Scabs soften, loosen and fall away naturally without any pain to the animal. Free from all prohibited substances under current FEI and HRA rules.

Use regularly as a barrier to protect vulnerable areas from water, sharp grit and dirt. Keeps the skin supple and in peak condition without sealing or impairing the natural skin function. Rich in lanolin BP and concentrated herbal oils known to possess antibacterial, anti-fungal and soothing properties to help protect against winter related conditions, soothing sore, cracked, pink areas and helping to restore hair loss. Scabs soften, loosen and fall away naturally without any pain to the animal. Free from all prohibited substances under current FEI and HRA rules.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.