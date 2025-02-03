Nettex Anti Feather Pecking Spray Poultry And Chickens 250ml

This product's currently out of stock

Anti-Feather pecking spray contains antibacterial agents that help disinfect minor skin abrasions and help to minimise the spread of bacterial infections and help support the haling process. A dual purpose solution to help prevent feather pecking and heal wounds

Nettex’s anti-pecking is designed to help prevent biting, plucking and cannibalism.

