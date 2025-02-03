Sterillium Hand Rub Sanitiser 500Ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Ensuring a hygienic establishment is vital to reduce the risk of illness or infection. This efficient, skin-friendly hand sanitiser quickly kills enveloped viruses and some of the most common bacteria including MRSA - helping to protect guests and staff from harmful bacteria. Ideal for care homes, hospitals and food preparation areas, this powerful formula contains moisturisers to replenish skin, leaving hands clean and soft. The Sterillium hand sanitiser boasts excellent skin tolerability even through long term use and surgically clean hands.

