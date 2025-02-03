Marketplace.
Ocry-gel Eye Gel

Ocry-gelOcry-gel contains a protective gel, which also functions as artificial tears for your pet's eyes. This gel is optimally distributed on your pet's eyeball and its composition and pH value are comparable to the body's own tears. This gel is also easy to tolerate.UseCarefully administer the fluid to the eye.Contents10 gramsCompositionCarbopol, Cetrimide, excipient
